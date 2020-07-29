Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Second Part Has Entered ‘Full Development’

- Advertisement -

Uncertainty has forever surrounded the next portion of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake because the very first part released back in April of this year. Part one’s release occurred so soon after the coronavirus pandemic began grasping the entire world tight, and stated pandemic directly affected progress on another installment of the remake. This was confirmed a few weeks back when director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that most of the team had started working from home and advancement had slowed considerably. There appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, yet, as Square Enix has abruptly shifted gears. The good news comes from Japanese magazine socket Famitsu (doesn’t it always?), where various members of this group, Nomura included, are interviewed about the remake’s development.

The whole thing was interpreted by Twitter user Aitaikimochi, who emphasized a number of the more relevant pieces. According to Nomura, a part two of the Remake has entered’full improvement’, and he would like to get the game out to enthusiasts as quickly as humanly possible. “We know that everyone wants the following installment quickly,” Nomura says in the meeting. “We would also like to send it whenever possible. Since we’re also able to see that the line of quality from the first installment, we expect to make the next installment even better in quality which can make for a better experience. I believe we can certainly convey the direction once we announce the next installment.” Executive producer Yoshinori Kitase goes on to signal the’news story’ of Final Fantasy VII has just begun, indicating that we’ll find out more about what route Square Enix will take in regards to the wild twists of the main plot.

So when can we expect part two to release? That is up for discussion at this point. According to Nomura’s wording, it is clear Square Enix plans to officially reveal the next part via a preview of some type of conference in the future. After that happens, the release likely will not be away. Odds are high that it will not come out until after another generation of consoles has released, meaning part two may launch on both PlayStation 4 and 5. While development has entered the full rate, we may still have a bit to wait. In the minimum, Square Enix has a great deal of resources from part one to re-use, and the reception behind that first setup should make advancement proceed more easily this time around. We do not know a lot about part yet, outside the fact that it could be smaller than part one (as we are now getting into the open-world map sections of the original game). FFVII Remake is available exclusively on PlayStation 4.