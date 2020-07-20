Home Gaming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Story, Gameplay And...
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a hugely ambitious venture, so far so that Square Enix is splitting the project into multiple episodes so that it can do the beloved justice. After years of waiting, the initial entry has arrived and been praised by fans and critics alike.

It’s a huge, uncompromising experience that expands upon the first in some intriguing ways, bringing all sorts of questions regarding its inevitable sequel. It’s clear today that Square Enix aims to both build on the tried-and-true tale whilst also diverging from it, made apparent by the first chapter’s frankly jaw-dropping conclusion.

Release Date

In terms of the second entry, there’s currently no release date in sight, although it is going to likely grace next-gen platforms such as PS5 and Xbox collection X.

Story

We will be diving deep into spoiler territory here since it’s necessary to talk about what we can expect from Remake two, and how it could be unlike anything we have seen before in the franchise. You’ve been completely warned, so let’s dive right in.

Final Fantasy Remake finishes with Cloud and business defeating The Whispers and defying their destiny, essentially changing the events of the first game upon their death from Midgar. Presumably, this means that major events in the 1997 timeless, such as the death of Aerith and Zach Fair, will no longer take place. The latter personality is discovered to have survived the events of Crisis Core, in the end, cinematic, and should appear in Remake 2.

Gameplay

It remains unclear how the second entrance will expand upon the mechanics and systems introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, although we wager large quantities of it’s going to stay the same. Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith will be joined by newcomers such as Red XIII, Vincent Valentine, Cid, and Yuffie Kisaragi. These are all classic characters, and I really can not wait to see how they are pictured in the remake.

Latest Update

Sadly, nothing official has been confirmed by Square Enix about the existence of Final Fantasy Remake 2. But it’s easy to forecast that it is in development, with Japanese actors busy motion-capturing key scenes from another chapter if Twitter is some sign. As reported by USGamer, Tifa celebrity Haruka Shibai recently posted a picture on Twitter which reveals her training with what appears to be a sword.

