Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Gameplay, Story And Much More

Square Enix’s contemporary spin on its iconic movie game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, immediately turned into a global success following its launch in April 2020. As the first installment in a series that gets split the Final Fantasy VII story in an episodic format, players are already expecting what’s in store for Component 2.

Story

Regardless of the first Final Fantasy VII serving as a decent roadmap for what to expect next from the series, it’s hard to state exactly what Component 2 will encompass because the programmers have not yet confirmed the number of games the story is going to soon be split into. Part 1 covered the entirety of the Midgar part of the match, expanding what was roughly a six to nine-hour chunk of the original into a full-fledged installment of its own. The number of entries in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series may, therefore, range anywhere from 3 to five games, together with Part 2 covering anywhere from the remainder of the first game’s Disc 1 (suggesting four or five matches ), to half the rest narrative content from the series (suggesting a trilogy).

Release Date

The release date for Part 2 hasn’t yet been announced. However, we do understand thanks to a blog article by Director Tetsuya Nomura that the match has been in full production since at least November 2019. Sequels typically take less time to build up than the original game in a string because many components, such as character versions and the combat system, do not have to be made from scratch.

Gameplay

Thanks to this first match, we already have a good idea of what the combat system and overall gameplay mechanics in Component 2 will appear to be. The narrative of Final Fantasy VII will necessitate some changes to Part 1’s formula, however — particularly in regards to map design and player personalities.

The world only really opens up in the original game once players depart Midgar and are free to explore Gaea, which will likely remain the same from the remakes. Part 1 was a terminal match that directed players through predefined corridors, together with side quests and the chance to return to previous locations only available in a few chapters.

With so much about the Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel yet to be shown, Watch out for news in the months to come.

