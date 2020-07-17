Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And More Other Details

- Advertisement -

Square Enix’s contemporary take on its iconic movie game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, instantly turned into a global success following its launch in April 2020. As the first installment in a series that has broken the Final Fantasy VII story into an episodic format, players are already anticipating what’s in store for Part 2.

Square Enix has been secretive when it comes to divulging even tiny details on Part 2 so far, and fans are not expecting much after the lengthy development cycle of FF7R. However, new information could arrive shortly since the company has confirmed several new titles will be announced in July and August.

Release Date

The release date for Part 2 has not yet been announced. Sequels typically require less time to develop than the first game in a series because most components, including character models and the combat system, do not have to be created from scratch.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the evolution of Part 2, which may result in a later release date than Square Enix initially planned. Producer Yoshinori Kitase said to The Guardian this July that, “At this current time, the team is still making another game via remote working. Our performance will temporarily drop below 100% efficiency because of this, but I do not think there ought to be a big effect in the long run.”

Gameplay

Due to the very first match, we already have a good idea about what the battle system and overall gameplay mechanisms in Component 2 will look like. The narrative of Final Fantasy VII will demand some changes to Part 1 formula, however — particularly when it comes to map design and player personalities.

The world only truly opens up in the first game once players depart Midgar and are free to explore Gaea, which will likely stay the same from the remakes. Part 1 was a linear game that guided players via predefined corridors, together with side quests along with the opportunity to return to previous locations only available in a couple of chapters. While Part two could continue to use linear corridors and funnel players directly where the story demands them, it would be true to the soul of the first to present a more open-world gameplay design. Additionally, we may see a compromise between these two possibilities with a limited open world akin to The Witcher 2. No matter Part 2 will feel and look considerably different than the dark and claustrophobic alleys of Midgar.