Final Fantasy 7 Remake Likely Bringing Back For Part 2

- Advertisement -

Square Enix is currently in full swing on the maturation of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 also it seems like that there are some big plans for a number of the new faces that premiered in March. However, this also comes alongside news that a number of these new characters were originally intended to have a bigger role within the movie’s very first setup.

The meeting is slated to release on July 22nd and will comprise up to fifteen pages of insight plans for part 2 as well as the development process for the released setup.

One quote in particular focuses on the brand-new character Roche, and his roster both in the initial installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in addition to plans for where to select the character next. Although it isn’t completely confirmed he will be making it into another part, Writer Motomu Toriyama has implied that there is a good chance that players will have another chance to duel the disorderly biker in the next part. This goes fairly well in line with how the character is presented in the sections he’s appeared in today, in which he makes it crystal clear he plans to become a rival for Cloud.

Roche is also mentioned at another point in the interview, which implies that the character was meant to have a larger role in his first look. After suggesting what players should expect in part two, it is mentioned that there has been supposed to become another boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s 14th chapter. Seeing as how this was the most receptive chapter from the game, using a range of the best boss fights in the game, this likely would have been a great place to include yet another round or even an optional motorcycle section.

Considering the impact Roche has already made on the community, there’s surely an audience that could love more time with the new competition. While players may have approached Final Fantasy 7 Remake in different ways, with a few loving the motorcycle chase and others hating it, the personality is entertaining enough to acquire some favor among fans. If part 2 is still attempting to stay as close to the first as the first part did, it is fairly unlikely that a chase is coming, so players will most likely be seeing Roche on foot from today on.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two is currently in development.