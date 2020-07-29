Feel Good Season 2: Netflix Here Are Some Major Updates

- Advertisement -

Feel Good is an origin Comedy-drama. The show is crafted by Mae Martin and by Joe Hampson. The series’ first installment premiered on 19 March 2020 on the stage of Netflix. Season 1 includes 6 episodes.

CAST!!

The cast of year one will be present to amuse in year 2. There’s no official statement about any casting.

Mae played by Mae Martin

George played by Charlotte Ritchie

Linda, who’s Mae’s mom played by Lisa Kudrow.

Maggie played with Sophie Thompson, Narcotics anonymous host of Mae.

Phil played with Phil Burgess, George’s flatmate.

IS THERE ANY OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT SEASON TWO OF FEEL GOOD!!!

The first season of Feel Good premiered in March 2020 on Netflix platform. Netflix can revive the series for one more season, after seeing the success of this year and it’ll expect to come back in the early weeks of 2021, or it can be delayed.

FEEL GOOD SEASON 2: PLOT?

We saw Mae is incapable of maintaining her soberness and psychological health among her work along with her life.

We saw how Mae’s truth is kept by George about her narcotics habit away from her friends.

In the second season of Feel Good, we could observe how their connection and their imperfections will balance. Mae may try up to keep herself away from using narcotics.

FEEL GOOD SEASON 2: TRAILER?

The trailer of season two isn’t published yet—the preview of any season launch before months or earlier a month of series’ official release date. So we can assume once we know more about the series premiere date that we will be transparent in regards to the official trailer release date of the show.