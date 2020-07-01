- Advertisement -

Federal lawmakers who’ve been drifting ideas for many weeks now about ways to have new stimulus checks out to Americans might have the ideal excuse today to do so.

Federal lawmakers

The newest statistics from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show that as much as half the US is from work right now,

making this the perfect time to receive new stimulation checks out for as many people as you can.

his comes as 2.6 million instances of the coronavirus have been identifie in the US.

here’s been a little”will-they-or-won’t-they” element to the notion of more coronavirus stimulus checks for many weeks now,

as domestic lawmakers float new stimulus proposals, for one reason or another,

have not gotten off the floor yet. It would seem that might change soon,

given that President Trump made it clear last week that fresh stimulus checks would be heading out,

and that legislation including those payments could be announced soon.

Assuming Republican leaders at the GOP-controlled Senate have been waiting to take their cue from the president,

which might be the spur they’ve needed to get moving on this — but, if not, here is another perfect excuse:

The latest information on the US labor market indicates that almost half of the country remains out of a job right now.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, percent CNBC,

the amount of employed people from the US as a percentage of the adult population fell to 52.8% in May —

meaning nearly 48 percent of people in america are jobless at this time.

The film is so bleak that a single analyst, Deutsche Bank chief economist Torsten Slok,

thinks we will need to create some 30 million jobs to get back to our prior employment-to-population ratio highs.

“Right now,” said MUFG Union Bank chief financial economist Chris Rupkey in a new research note,

the market’s recovery has been dragge down from the millions and millions of Americans without jobs and (who) have not got it.

The massive job losses mean the economy is not out of the woods yet.”

And that has everything to do with the fact that the US is not out of the woods yet from a public health standpoint, either.

According to the most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins University,

there have been 2.6 million instances of the coronavirus identified in the US (along with more than 126,000 reporte deaths).