Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Release Date and Trailer Revealed

Morgan’s voice coming through a radio permeates through all the teaser, as characters search for him and wonder whether he’s dead or not. Strand and Alicia are in handcuffs, while Dwight walks around shirtless, and a masked freak introduces a little horror into the combination. One factor is evident: the group is just not in fine condition initially of season 6.

Had been Morgan to die within the season 6 premiere, it will introduce yet one more main change to the sequence. Worry the Strolling Lifeless has seen its correct quantity of change up to now a few years after dropping authentic showrunner Dave Erickson, who led the series into some actually attention-grabbing tales that set it aside from its older sibling. Season four noticed the arrival of the latest showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and James as Morgan. Morgan’s journey to the world of the spinoff sequence meant another huge solid modification for the course, because it shifted focus from the Clark household, Worry the Strolling Lifeless‘s authentic stars, to an entirely new group of characters.

Each Kim Dickens (Madison) and Frank Dillane (Nick) have been killed off to make means for Maggie Grace’s Althea, Garret Dillahunt’s John Dorie, and Jenna Elfman’s June, and even Dwight (Austin Amelio) of The Strolling Lifeless. The one remaining characters left from the unique group are Alycia Debnam-Carey’s tough-as-nails Alicia and Colman Domingo’s pleasant Victor Strand. We’ll simply have to attend and see if they’ll survive one other season.

You’ll be able to watch the complete [email protected] panel under: