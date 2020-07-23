Home In News FDA approves key coronavirus test that could significantly speed up results
FDA approves key coronavirus test that could significantly speed up results

By- Shipra Das
  • Sustained coronavirus transmission continues to be a significant problem in several US states, and testing needs to increase so officials can detect new infections as quickly as possible.
  • Asymptomatic carriers are of particular concern, as they can spread COVID-19 unknowingly, especially if they don’t wear face masks and don’t practice social distancing.

A few weeks ago, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that testing for the novel coronavirus needs a key upgrade that will make it easier to detect the most dangerous COVID-19 spreader: Asymptomatic carriers.

Fauci’s comments came in late June, doubling down on the need for increased testing in the US. America was already registering a surge in cases at the time, with several states reporting more cases than during lockdowns.

https://www.businessinsider.in/science/news/the-fda-has-approved-emergency-use-of-a-new-coronavirus-test-that-delivers-positive-results-in-5-minutes-and-negative-results-in-13/articleshow/74866347.cms

The same week, Fauci said before Congress that nobody had asked him and his colleagues to reduce testing, and that testing would increase.

The statement came in response to questions about President Trump’s criticism of testing. More testing will lead to more cases, Trump has said, a conclusion that has no scientific merit.

If COVID-19 is spreading inside a community, it will continue to infect people no matter how many tests are processed.

Three weeks later, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the crucial coronavirus test that Fauci detailed.

Pool testing can save tests and reduce wait times for results.

As of Monday morning, nearly 14.7 million COVID-19 patients have been diagnosed worldwide, and more than 611,000 people have died.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/7-crucial-things-to-fight-coronavirus-cdc/

The virus now takes less than five days to infect a million more people. America is leading the surge, with nearly 3.9 million cases and over 143,000 fatalities.

 

Also Read:   How To Protect Yourself From COVID-19 Email Scams, Gmail Hit With Huge Emails
Also Read:   Uber Provides Free 10 Million Rides And Food Deliveries Throughout Global Coronavirus Pandemic To Support Of coronavirus relief
