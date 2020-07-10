Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious series, better known for villains, thriller, auto racing, its action, and spies, is one of the world movie series. The series with superior music exceptional cinematic shots and car racing scenes create the viewer curious about its next sequel. Thus far, the Fast and Furious series is composed of eight components, and fans are waiting for the next part to discharge whenever possible.

Release Date

Fast and Furious nine were scheduled to launch on the 20th. But because of coronavirus pandemic film, theatres are shut at several areas of the earth. So Universal announced the launch date has shifted to 2nd April 2021.

Vin Diesel has expressed his grief in his media manages concerning the delaying of the movie because of the pandemic.

Cast

All most all of the figures will be featured in Fast and Furious 9. Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris’Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej Charlize Theron as Cypher along with other members will return to flaunt their versatile actions. Aside from that viewer’s favorite Sung Kang enjoying with the personality Han is also back.

John Cena, Cardi B Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett are a few new members who’ll star in the film Fast and Furious 9.

Plot

Universal Pictures has always had a custom to make quite a ripple each time they published the”Fast and Furious” trailers. However, this time, it wasn’t only a ripple. It was an entire storm! Filled with unthinkable stunts and outside of the world graphics, fans were left completely mind blown!

The biggest surprise was the entry of John Cena, who performs the role of Jakon Toretto. And yes, he is, in reality, Dom’s brother. Imagine using a long lost brother, who’s a worldwide assassin, and that only goal in life will be to kill you! That frightening, even for a guy like Dominic. Helping him in this mission is Cipher, another assassin, that desires nothing greater than having Dom dead. However, if she succeeds in doing that, who do you think she will come after next? Well.

However, for the lovers, the biggest”Ohh!” Moment has to be the conclusion of the trailer when good-old Han arrives from nowhere. We are pretty sure there wasn’t one fan who didn’t have a grin once they found him! And when he is back, will Gal Gadot aka Gisele reunite also? Can’t wait, can we!

Trailer

The trailer shows some scientific technologies and skills which you can’t miss!