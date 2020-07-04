Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

“Not all blood, is family.” This is the tagline for the latest installment of the popular”Fast & Furious” franchise! It’s deep when you read it. It’s like every movie comes out to be larger and more exciting than the last. Well, let me assure you, “Fast and furious 9” will be no different!

Release Date

So, here is the big question! Well, the trailer came out in the early phases of 2020. So, as per expectations, it was initially assumed to have a late-2020 release. But, as a result of the global pandemic scenario, Universal Pictures has announced that the post-production formalities have been delayed by quite a bit.

So, when is the much-awaited film coming out? As of this moment, the official date is 2 April 2021. Well, whatever happens, we can not wait to see those fast cars soon, can we?

Cast

The cast to the ninth movie is most likely the biggest in the history of this franchise. And we have some surprises to you, a few you might have even missed in the trailer!

Well, as anticipated, Vin Diesel would return as Dominic Toretto. Envision a”Fast and Furious” movie without him along with his punchlines! The other regulars such as Michelle Rodriguiz as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, and Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto are expected to take the stage Too. Nonetheless, this is where the similarities end!

The biggest news we have is that WWE superstar, John Cena has become a part of this legendary franchise and would be starring in this movie as Jakob Toretto. Well, why does that seem very similar to Dom’s name? Well, you are going to need to continue reading for that. The other openings include Cardi B like Leysa, Charlize Theron as Cipher, and wait for it, Sung Kang as Han Lue! Yes, he’s back!

Plot

The biggest shock was that the entry of John Cena, who performs the role of Jakon Toretto. And yes, he is, in fact, Dom’s brother. Imagine using a long lost brother, who is an international assassin and that only aim in life is, to kill you! That scary, even for a guy like Dominic. Helping him in this assignment is Cipher, another assassin, who wants nothing better than having Dom dead. However, if she succeeds in doing this, who would you think she will come after next? Well.

But for the lovers, the biggest”Ohh!” Moment needs to be the end of the trailer when good-old Han arrives out of nowhere. We are pretty sure there wasn’t a single fan who did not have a grin once they saw him! And when he is back, will Gal Gadot aka Gisele be back too? Can not wait, can we!