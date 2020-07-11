Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious 9 is an upcoming American movie. It’s also referred to as F9. It is a sequel to 2017’s movie “The Fate of the Furious.” It’s the ninth principal installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The action movie has been directed by Justin Lin. Indeed it’s composed by Daniel Casey.

Release Date

Initially, the film was scheduled to release this season i.e., 2020. However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it’s been delayed.

Now, the movie is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021, in the USA.

Cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Chris Bridges as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Charlize Theron as Cipher, BOw Wow as Twinkie, Jason Tobin as Earl Hu, Cardi B as Leysa, Anna Sawai as Elle and Michael Rooker as Buddy are the main cast of the film.

Furthermore, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have also been cast in the film, but their functions are not disclosed.

Plot

The film relies on the”Characters” by Gary Scott Thompson.

The timeline of the film is set after the last film, “The Fate of the Furious.” It revolves around Dominic Toretto, a former criminal, and professional street racer. He has retired and settled down with his loved ones. His wife is named Letty, and he’s got a boy too named Brian Marcos. But his brother Jakob is following him. Jakob is currently working with Cipher, who’s an old enemy of Dominic, plus they are planning to take revenge on him.

Now Dominic, aka Dom has to save his family out of his enemies. He has to get out of his retirement and fight to save his nearest and dearest.