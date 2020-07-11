Home Hollywood Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!
HollywoodMoviesTop Stories

Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious 9 is an upcoming American movie. It’s also referred to as F9. It is a sequel to 2017’s movie “The Fate of the Furious.” It’s the ninth principal installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The action movie has been directed by Justin Lin. Indeed it’s composed by Daniel Casey.

Release Date

Initially, the film was scheduled to release this season i.e., 2020. However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it’s been delayed.

Now, the movie is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021, in the USA.

Cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Chris Bridges as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Charlize Theron as Cipher, BOw Wow as Twinkie, Jason Tobin as Earl Hu, Cardi B as Leysa, Anna Sawai as Elle and Michael Rooker as Buddy are the main cast of the film.

Also Read:   Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!
Also Read:   Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Furthermore, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have also been cast in the film, but their functions are not disclosed.

Plot

The film relies on the”Characters” by Gary Scott Thompson.

The timeline of the film is set after the last film, “The Fate of the Furious.” It revolves around Dominic Toretto, a former criminal, and professional street racer. He has retired and settled down with his loved ones. His wife is named Letty, and he’s got a boy too named Brian Marcos. But his brother Jakob is following him. Jakob is currently working with Cipher, who’s an old enemy of Dominic, plus they are planning to take revenge on him.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Info

Now Dominic, aka Dom has to save his family out of his enemies. He has to get out of his retirement and fight to save his nearest and dearest.

- Advertisement -
Anand mohan

Must Read

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date Revealed On Netflix Here’s What We Know

Movies Alok Chand -
The show is an American art action series that's based on' The Karate Kid' film series by Robert Mark Kamen. The series is created...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Releasing Soon, Cast And All New Updates Here

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Series are a part of life. And when we talk about romantic dramas, Virgin River has to be said. It premiered on Netflix on...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date Being Delayed At Netflix? Prime Videos Release Date Updates?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is an American action, show that is political. The show relies on"Ryanverse" that is a fictional character created by Tom...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5: Finally Netflix Release Date Is Out!

Netflix Alok Chand -
Lucifer shall see you in hell. I am confident that you would be excited about the upcoming season of Lucifer. Since its fourth year...
Read more

The Low Coronavirus Death Rate Isn’t The Great Story.

Corona Sweety Singh -
Friday’s coronavirus update represented a continuation of the frightening patterns we’ve seen in recent days. Including massive surges of new cases in states...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Altered Carbon Season 3 is a cyberpunk internet tv series. It's created by Laeta Kalogridis and contains a novel of the same name that...
Read more

Warrior Nun Season 2: Release Date Cancelled At Netflix?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The series"Warrior Nun" released on Netflix, in which a group of nuns has to fight evil was successful with its first season.
Also Read:   Knives Out Release Date, Cast & All Update
Will there be...
Read more

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series. The show is based on a DC Comics character of the same name created by...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Love... At the time of quarantine, most of the fans are becoming like they are far from home, being at there own home... Feeling...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Hardly any non-English net series has that sort of fame which Money Heist has achieved. This Spanish play, also called La Casa De Papel,...
Read more
© World Top Trend