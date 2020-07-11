Fast And Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know Here

- Advertisement -

The Fast & Furious movie franchise is well-acclaimed in the world. Fast & Furious Furious seven and fast & might’ve reached the billion-dollar mark. Fast & Furious seven allegedly ranked $1.51bn since the ninth-biggest movie ever.

Apart from that, the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw did pretty well in the box office too. Fast & Furious’s return using a ninth movie is more exciting than ever and less surprising!

Release Date

May 2020 was the time to release the movie. Theatres around the world are shut down because of the onset of the novel coronavirus. So, Universal Studios have left of shifting the release date of this movie by a 30, the public statement. As of this moment, no last release date has been announced, so fans around the world have to continue waiting.

Fast & Furious 9: Cast

We expect to see Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto along with his wife, Letty. We also have his son. John Cena is going to play Jakob Toretto, the brother of Dom. Also, Jordana Brewster is going to play the younger sister of Jakob, Dom and Mia Toretto.

Dom’s racing team includes Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, who is an ex-habitual offender, Chris”Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker, who is a mechanic out of Miami, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey who is a British club hacktivist. Additionally, we possess Sung Kang as Han Lue, that was a member of Dom’s group and has been regarded as dead.

Plot

The plot of the movie like always will revolve around racing, cars that are extravagant, lots of firearms and the movie will be packed with action. The film explains why it’s assembled a solid fanbase around the world. There has to be a lot of questions in the kind of the fans after viewing the trailer of the movie, and we are also very eager to watch the movie as soon as it releases but now we can’t say much about the film but wait for its release.