Fast And Furious 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

As soon as the Fate of the Furious was released people had made some wild speculations about the franchise. This is the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious Franchise, which was a hit like its predecessor. We all saw Dominic Torreto turned his loved ones to be saved by Rogue. There were amazing stunts and scenes in this movie. It depicted how warfare could look like in a city.

Nevertheless, this article’s topic is the series. The Fast and Furious 9. The screenwriter for fast and furious, in a statement, Chris Morgan, revealed they want to make a trilogy out of 8,9 and 10. Nevertheless, the story is not yet written. However, the studio has plans to operate on two more movies for the time being.

Fast And Furious 9 Release Date

The script for Furious 9 and Fast is not complete, yet so least we could anticipate is that the film will fall in 2020 or 2021.

Fast And Furious 9 Cast

The cast that is now permanent in the movies will continue. However, guest appearances or new villains may be added to the cast.

Vin Diesel as Dom

Jason Statham as Deckard

Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty

Tyrese Gibson as Roman

Ludacris as Tej Parker (as Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges)

Charlize as Theron Cipher

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Fast And Furious 9 Plot

By introducing characters like 17, the story moved to a larger spectrum. Dom has a boy that he called Brian. There will be some Paul Walker related items anymore. For the series, the writer will need to present more characters. New villains that can induce on the fast and furious team to harder scenarios. To get three, four films from the franchise, they must proceed in the”no longer funerals” mindset from old movies. The fan base is massive.

