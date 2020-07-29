Home Entertainment Fast And Furious 9 Cast, Plot And Why Hans Disappointed?
Fast And Furious 9 Cast, Plot And Why Hans Disappointed?

By- Badshah Dhiraj
May 2020 the film will be released on 22nd, but due to the present world, the film is delayed. The film will release in the US on 2nd April 2021 and in April 2021 in the rest of the world. By writing they all felt the love and the anticipation that the lovers have for the brand new episode in the saga, Vin Diesel voiced his feelings towards the fans. It is especially more laborious for them to move the release date and the film will not be released in May 2020. He added that though they knew it was a pity for the lovers, the decision has been made in the team for the security of everyone.

Why Hans Disappointed?

The character of Han is played with Sung Kang and is widely admired from the franchise’s fans all over the world. However he hasn’t been seen in the films for a long time now. The #justiceforhan fad got famed for bringing him back. The founders decided to bring him back and he will be found in this franchise’s apocalyptic movie. The celebrity conveyed his feelings about working in the film.

Fast And Furious 9 Plot

From the trailer, Dom Toretto is revealed living a normal life with his son Brian and with Letty. However, this time problem has come in the kind of a plot designed by Tom brother Jakob, who’s an assassin in addition to a skilled driver.

Fast And Furious 9 Cast

The film will be starring some older members such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris”Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Bow Wow, Jason Tobin, and Sung Kang. New cast members to the movie include John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Anna Sawai, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

