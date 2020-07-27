Home Gaming Far Cry 6 release date, every leaked plot and cast details
Far Cry 6 release date, every leaked plot and cast details

By- Dhanraj
Official Twitter account of dropped a teaser on 10 Jul, teasing a small clip from the Far Cry 6. Ubisoft released the cinematic reveal trailer on Ubi forward event. They also released an official artwork from the upcoming video game. Some users shared a snapshot from Playstation Hongkong store, which leaked the information about the Far Cry 6 ahead of its official reveal. This leaked page looks credible, we have covered everything we know so far about the upcoming installation in the iconic Video game franchise Far Cry.

Far Cry 6 plot was teased by the leak

Previous game of the franchise was criticized for a weak storyline and plot. Fans want a good storyline in the Far Cry 6. Teaser and poster somewhat hint that the next game will be set in a city of Central America, this is also confirmed by the leaked snapshot. According to the leaked snapshot, Giancarlo Esposito will play the role of the main villain.

The official synopsis from the leak, reveals important details from the Far Cry 6 storyline

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.

FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation

YARA TORN APART

Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara

GUERRILLA FIREPOWER

Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground

Far Cry 6 release date is confirmed and other details

It also revealed that there would be an Online Multiplayer mode of 2 players along with the Offline single player. A paid-for PlayStation Plus membership is required. And of course, there are some Optional In-game

Far Cry 6 was listed for the PS4 on the leaked page. It also mentioned that those who would buy the copy for the PS4. They would be able to download the game on PS5 digital edition free of cost once released.

The leak confirms the release date of Far Cry 6; it is expected to be released on 18 February 2021. However, Ubisoft has yet to confirm the release date, though this release date seems plausible. Stay tuned for further updates, Ubisoft officially revealed the game on Ubiforward event scheduled.

Far cry 6 official announcement trailer

Dhanraj

