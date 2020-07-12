Far Cry 6: Launch Date, Story, Trailer And Full Info

- Advertisement -

Far Cry 6: When we’ve got our first look and all the details that were leaked, respectively, yes, the launch date was correct, and so we are able to assume its support for next-gen consoles will probably be right.

If that’s not enough, we got a strong idea of when we’ll see the game in action and discover more about Far Cry 6. Here’s everything we know up to now about one of the most anticipated games of next year.

Far Cry 6 launch date

Far Cry 6 is coming out on February 18, 2021. This release date first came from the trailers, which revealed it was confirmed by that the game — along with the English interpretation of the PS Store record that we’ll get to below.

Far Cry 6 escapes

As published on Resetera, when the Hong Kong Playstation Store leaked its presence on July 10, far Cry 6 jumped in the headlines. That escape spilled some essential facts about the game, which we have got below.

Additionally, it broke the news of an update path for next-gen consoles. People who buy the model for PS4 will find a free update to the version that is PS5, based on Gamespot. So we’ll be expecting Ubisoft is considering that option for those updating from Xbox One this is similar to Microsoft’s Xbox collection X Smart Delivery.

Far Cry 6 trailer

At Ubisoft Forward, we got the world premiere. It moves to fill prestige television introduction credits and provides an introduction to Anton Castillo, his son Diego, and the revolution that’s toppling his statue.

Built with no gameplay footage, this Far Cry 6 trailer is focused on highlighting Esposito’s helping make this game experience.

Far Cry 6 villain

Possibly the biggest news in the leaked Far Cry 6 list is the box art affirms a big rumor from last week, which stated the beloved actor Giancarlo Esposito (best called Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring) would be from the match. Esposito isn’t only in Far Cry 6 — he is also the baddie.

Esposito is seen on the box artwork as Anton Castillo, along with the replica for the game notes Castillo is a dictator”intent on reviving his country back to its former glory by some other way, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps.”

Far Cry 6 setting and narrative

Far Cry 6 takes place in Yara that Anton Castillo’s rules. Far Cry 6 product replicate clarifies Yara as”a tropical paradise frozen in time.”

However, Castillo’s got trouble on his palms, as local Yarans have started a revolution . You will play as Yaran Dani Rojas, who becomes”a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.”

Yara is the”biggest Far Cry playground so far” (according to its product description), and you’re going to fight Anton’s military across its”jungles, beaches, and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.”