Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Exciting news

By- Anand mohan
Fantastic Beasts 3: When a fantastic picture is published leaving certain questions in your mind or be it part of a famed franchise, the die-hard fans expect the sequel soon. It has been 2 years since one such franchise introduced its next edition of this film since then lovers have been waiting for the third edition.

Fantastic Beasts is among the franchise, which attracted the Harry Potter franchise back to the big screen a couple of years back. With two movies under the title, this chronicle is all set to deliver another one.

The amazing Beasts franchise can be popular for its name.

Plot

Much known about the storyline of this next edition but we know that the movie is a place in Rio de Janeiro. The following variant of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, fascinated mainly concerning the Dark Magician. After being apprehended on the very first album, Gellert Grindelwald escaped supervision and began a rebellion in Europe. By the end of the sequel, Grindelwald was turned into a potent wizard, moreover, Leta Lestrange was murdered by Grindelwald for assisting Newt with the others. The collection of events is forecast to intensify from that juncture onwards.

Cast

Unluckily, not all endured the Crimes of Grindelwald. Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) met a tragic end whilst saving Newt along with others. This rules out her, but she’ll pop up in the kind of a flashback.

Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander. Eddie Redmayne will reunite as Newt Scamander. Jude Law will replace as young Albus Dumbledore and will be joined by Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski.

Release Date

According to some sources, it is going to launch on 21 st of November 2021. We’ll now have to see how well the film performs. Can it be a hit or will be rejected by the audience just like the first two parts?

Anand mohan

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
