Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Anand mohan
In 2001, we’re amazed by the superb magical world of the Harry Potter Franchise. J. K. Rowling continues to stupefy us with a different mystical experience through Fantastic Beasts Franchise.

Fantastic Beast Series was set up for a trilogy. The first movie’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ published in 2016 and the second’Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ in 2018. And the third installment will hit the screens soon. Read to get comprehensive info.

Release Date

It was supposed to release in November 2020. WizardingWorld.com, the official page for all the wizarding world news, declared that the shooting for prequel will start in spring 2020. But due to the outbreak, the shooting was halted. However, the fantastic news for fans is that the shooting is going to probably be resumed in July. Steve Kloves will be working on the script of the third picture. Now the launch date of the film has been pushed to 2021.

Cast

We will be getting more of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander (Protagonist) and Johnny Depp as Grindelwald (Antagonist). Other members of the ensemble cast such as Jacob Kowalski as Dan Folger, Era Miller as Credence Barebone, Jude Law as Dumbledore, and Katherine Waterstone as Tina may even join. Jessica Williams as an Ilvermorny professor might get a critical function. However, the character of Leta Lestrange won’t be coming back.

Plot

The movie has not even been named yet. The narrative is also unknown. Even though it appears, the third film will happen somewhere in Rio Di Janerio. The film will likely adhere to some of the Grindelwald’s followers as they try to locate a way to break the blood pact. It’s not far stretch assume that we will be witnessing some epic wizarding battles in Fantastic Beasts 3. Most of us are waiting to see Dumbledore casting spells on his old friend Grindelwald.

Anand mohan

