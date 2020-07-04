Home Hollywood Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Anand mohan
Supernatural films are the best since it’s written all on imagination. It has everything, from magic to gothic, all elements portrayed so realistic as if it exists in the actual world. And if we’re talking about this kind of movie, then the Harry Potter series has been the best. We’ve got a new type of movie from this series, and that’s also written by J.K. Bowling, and the title of the movie is Fantastic Beast.

Fantastic Beast is a supernatural film. This movie is of both American and also of British production. Most of us recognize that every supernatural film is fictional, so does that one also. It’s based upon a book That’s composed by J.K. Bowling

Release Date

The first part of this movie released in 2018 on 18 November 2016. The name of this first part was Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them. When it comes to the second part, then is published on 16 November 2018. The tile of the second part was Fantastic Beast: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

It was declared by the makers in an earlier period while making the next part the series of the film will have five parts, it means we’ll get Fantastic Beasts till five components. The third portion of the movie is in progress, however, for now, it’s at a stop. When it comes to releasing data, then its initial date has been 20 November 2020,

But now the date changed due to the block and will be published on 12 November 2021.

Cast

Most of Us know that the Entire series will have the same personality and here they are- Eddie Redmayne in the Function of Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler will undoubtedly be viewed as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol at the role of Queenie Goldstein, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Zoe Kravitz again as Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.

Plot

We are aware that Newt Scamander and his firm always go on a few new adventures, so this time as well they will have a new adventure. They will surely attempt to defeat Gellert Grindelwald. When it concerns the location and the period of the movie, then it would be the 1930s in Brazil.

Both earlier part was nicely delivered by makers. If it comes to fans, then they are quite happy that rather than becoming just the next part, they’ll be enjoying until the fifth part of the film.

