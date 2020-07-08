Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts is the ninth show in the Wizardly World franchise that started with Harry Potter films. It is a fantasy film directed by David Yates, an American and British production. The film is a prequel to the Harry Potter movie series. The screenplay of the movie is written by the famous writer, J.K. Rowling. There are five movies of Fantastic Beasts, look forward to an amazing wizardly journey.

The 2018 film,’Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, was not much of a victory as the first movie. The third film, titled’Fantastic Beasts: The Story of Dumbledore’ is creating the lovers excited because they have some high expectations from this one.

Well, we have all of the significant details of the upcoming picture of Great Beasts.

Cast

The official cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 has been confirmed and many actors from the past two films will be reprising their roles. Eddie Redmayne will reunite as Newt Scamander, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Johnny Depp as Gillert Grindelwald, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterson as Tina Goldstein. There might be some new additions to the throw which is not known, however.

Plot

It’s known that the third film is bigger than the first two movies combined. The plot of the third movie hasn’t been shown, but it’s anticipated that it will occur after the team fighting Grindelwald, and there will be many more beasts at that time. The deadline of five Fantastic Beasts movies is anticipated to the interval from 1926 to 1945. The first movie was established in New York, 1926 and the next film premiered in 1927, Paris. According to the sources, the third movie is put in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, 1930. As the name suggests, it is going to revolve around youthful Albus Dumbledore played by Jude Law that fans are incredibly excited about. The second film, Crimes of Grindelwald was a pity for those critics and fans. The franchise of Fantastic Beasts is needing a good plotline. Hopefully, the third picture will get the franchise track!

Release Date

In late April 2019, Warner Bros announced the official release date of Great Beasts 3 which is 12 November 2021. It was supposed to launch on 20 November 2020, but Dune obtained that date. The delay in filming, changes in the scripts, and stop in the creation due to the pandemic epidemic of Covid-19, are the reasons for the shift in the date. Hopefully, by 2021 this outbreak will be over and the fans will have the ability to enjoy the adventure of the wizardly experience of the amazing Beasts in the theatres.