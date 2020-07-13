Fantastic Beasts 3: Overview, Plot, Release Date, Cast With Expected Release Date

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts 3 is the sequel to Crimes Of Grinderwall along with the third Movie in Fantastic Beasts Series. The show falls back to the crux of the Harry Potter plot extracting the hidden theories and answers.

Release Dates for Outstanding Beasts 3

It is set to release on November 12, 2021. JK Rowling claims to have completed the script on December 10, 2018, itself. It’s because of her finishing which triggered the dates to shift in the year 2020 to November 2021.

The plotline for Fantastic Beats 3

The plot is unknown as all other potter world plots are! We will go through the unexpected. A bit of teaser is spilled out by Rowling in her twitter account explaining how we’ll observe the true glory of Llvermorny Professor Eulalie Hicks (played by Jessica Williams introduced in the last part) at Fantastic Beasts 3.

When Rowling had been asked to specify her film storyline in three worlds, all she said was”Answers are given”. Hopes for a lot of possibilities, rekindle!

The movie is said to be shot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The one who plays Jacob Kowalski reassures about the same, dan Fogler. We will have Steve Kloves the screenwriter for HP series 3 along with JK Rowling. The delay is incurred due to the shift in the dates. It has been caused because of the spread of the Corona Virus.

Cast List for Outstanding Beasts 3

The following casts are expected to feature as respective characters:

Eddie Redmayne as Newton “Newt” Scamander

Katherine Waterston as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald

Jessica Williams as Eulalie Hicks