Virgin River has been confirmed to be returning for another season on Netflix after its much-loved first outing. It might be confronting some flaws ahead of fans being able to view it, although, there are some concerns – here’s what you need to know about it.

Can Virgin River be delayed on Netflix?

Supporters of this series were ecstatic when season two of the Virgin River was announced on Netflix.

However, an exact release date wasn’t confirmed leaving fans anxious to know when it will return. The series is thought to have finished filming, according to the World Top Trend.

Because of this, some fans were convinced it would be released about the streaming platform in August. But, it has not been included in the line-up of Netflix releases.

This means it will be a few months before viewers will have the ability to observe the series. Season 1 has been released therefore it is also possible season 2 can fall in a comparable time frame in 2020.

It is difficult to know whether it’s been impacted by the outbreak of or not, Since Netflix has not affirmed anything about the show.

The pandemic caused a global shutdown. Some of the shows were The Witcher and Stranger Things. However, aside from just filming, also, it caused a lot of employees to need to continue working at home.

This was partially behind the delay at the portion of Lucifer season 5, which suffered some slowed post-production. Virgin River may confront a similar delay in the aftermath of this.

As soon as Netflix drops its official release date, World Top Trend will update this report. Fans are certainly hopeful the show will return soon after the cliffhanger season one ended on.

As viewers will remember, the finale episode saw Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) packed up and prepared to leave the Virgin River behind.