Home TV Series Amazon Prime Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

By- Akanksha
- Advertisement -

Plot

A perfect blend of direction, storytelling and acting makes Family Man an outstanding series, which created a benchmark in Indian web series standard.

A combination of comedy and thriller, Family Man is a story of a common man Srikant Tiwari who secretly works as an investigating agent in the fictional agency TASC. TASC a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Srikant has important matters in hand to deal that too with maintaining a balance between work and family. In the race of catching terrorists, season 1 left viewers hanging.

Cast

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an analyst in TASC, Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Srikant’s colleague at TASC, Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman {AlQatil}, Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Force One leader, Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer

Also Read:   Love is blind season 2 : Release Date,Cast,Plot And Every detail you need to know!
Also Read:   The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Cast, Release, Trailer, Plot and All The Latest Updates

Season 2

With the end of the season, 1 fan is eagerly waiting for season 2., though the shooting of season 2 was finished in late 2019 editing and final touches were left, it will take a bit more time to stream online. We can accept the release in October 2020.

No official statement is made regarding the release date, so we only can assume.
Sources also say that that there will be season 3 but the same it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers.

For more information stay tuned and keep reading.

- Advertisement -
Akanksha

Must Read

Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

Amazon Prime Akanksha -
Plot A perfect blend of direction, storytelling and acting makes Family Man an outstanding series, which created a benchmark in Indian web series standard. A combination...
Read more

The Grand Tour Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In The Upcoming Episodes?

Amazon Prime Mugdha Singh -
Amazon Prime videos is back with updates regarding the motoring series, The Grand Tour season 4. So keep it reading to know when will...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 2 Premieres On Netflix On July 24.

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Joey King, Joel Courtney and stars of the Netflix romantic comedy also reveal the new cast members shake the movies.
Also Read:   Bloom Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
After The Kissing Booth became...
Read more

Poldark Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Updates

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The thriller series Poldark arrived with its fifth installment. Notwithstanding, followers and the thriller audiences happen to be receiving some information and in case...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And What Will The Second Season Be About?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Once you take a (virtual) Excursion to Serenity, you'll never want to go Anyplace else -- at least that's how Sweet Magnolias Fans feel....
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Updates On Netflix?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The historical television drama Vikings' that airs on the History Channel is filmed in Ireland. The plot of the story takes place and is...
Read more

Schitt’s Creek Season 6: Release Date When Will It Arrive On Netflix?

Netflix Alok Chand -
Shit's Creek is bowing to its popularity peak, which ended with Rose Saga and Pir Moira Rose's Memes (albeit teased by producer and star...
Read more

The Sandman Season 1: Release Date Everything Known About The Netflix Adaptation So agar

Netflix Alok Chand -
With evidence that Netflix has lifted the show, it moved to the stage beyond development limitations that it had been running for decades. The...
Read more

The OA Season 3: Release Date Netflix Expected Revival Updates?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The drama, mystery, science fiction, and fantasy celebrity Netflix tv series has a fan base and a mass love. Two seasons have been aired...
Read more

How To Get Away With Murder Season 7: Renewed By ABC? Netflix News Here’s What We Know

Netflix Alok Chand -
How to eliminate murder is an American television series that is based on the elements of a thriller. This series' first season was released...
Read more
© World Top Trend