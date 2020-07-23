Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

- Advertisement -

Plot

A perfect blend of direction, storytelling and acting makes Family Man an outstanding series, which created a benchmark in Indian web series standard.

A combination of comedy and thriller, Family Man is a story of a common man Srikant Tiwari who secretly works as an investigating agent in the fictional agency TASC. TASC a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Srikant has important matters in hand to deal that too with maintaining a balance between work and family. In the race of catching terrorists, season 1 left viewers hanging.

Cast

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an analyst in TASC, Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant’s wife, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Srikant’s colleague at TASC, Neeraj Madhav as Moosa Rahman {AlQatil}, Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Force One leader, Gul Panag as Saloni, Shrikant’s Commanding Officer

Season 2

With the end of the season, 1 fan is eagerly waiting for season 2., though the shooting of season 2 was finished in late 2019 editing and final touches were left, it will take a bit more time to stream online. We can accept the release in October 2020.

No official statement is made regarding the release date, so we only can assume.

Sources also say that that there will be season 3 but the same it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers.

For more information stay tuned and keep reading.