fall once the flu season starts,thinks Harvard doctor Ashish Jha

By- Nitu Jha
Harvard doctor Ashish Jha thinks that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen this fall once the flu season starts.

Especially in southern states that are already seeing a record number of new coronavirus instances..

Jha states that hospitals may soon be overrun and unable to look after all patients who require care.

The amount of coronavirus cases in the United States recently surpassed 4 million.

A quick look at coronavirus information in the United States clarifies which countries managed the pandemic properly.

Harvard doctor Ashish Jha

and which says completely dropped the ball. Take New York, for example.

Early on, it is no secret that New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

New York, however, was quick to implement several coronavirus security measures which were rigorously enforced and adhered to by the public at large.

The outcome is that the number of new coronavirus instances in the country peaked back in mid-April.

On the opposite side of this coin, you have countries such as Florida, Texas.

and Arizona which were substantially laxer about implementing measures designed to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

As a prime example, you could remember how masses of students in Florida.

spent their Spring Break at March partying en masse as though the coronavirus wasn’t an issue.

Flash forward to July, and the number of new coronavirus instances in these countries is skyrocketing.

country divided in regards to the coronavirus pandemic

Just a few weeks ago, by way of example.

Florida reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

The result is that america is something of a country divide in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whereas COVID-19 is about the decline in some regions, it’s thriving in others.

“I would not be surprise if what we have is two states,” Jah explain,”one that is neck-deep at coronavirus.

its hospitals overwhelmed, and yet another region of the country that is fighting a little.

but largely doing OK with their economy.”

Jha’s forecast is terrifying if only because it is already beginning to come true in some areas.

In Texas, as an example, some county hospitals are so overwhelme with new COVID-19 patients.

that they will no longer admit patients who are deem to have a minimal risk of survival.

Especially, Jha’s forecast that the coronavirus pandemic will only worsen once fall comes around is due to other health professionals.

Nearly a week ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci reported that the coronavirus pandemic’s devastation could rival the Spanish Flu.

which killed tens of thousands of millions of men and women in the early 20th century.

“If you examine the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic were anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people internationally died.

” Fauci explained,”that was the mother of all pandemics and truly historical.

I hope we don’t even approach that with [COVID-19].

but it will have the makings of approaching that in severity.”

The only bright spot amid this news is that early clinical trials on possible coronavirus vaccine candidates are promising.

Nitu Jha

