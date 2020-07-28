- Advertisement -

Facebook Takes Down Viral Video Creating False Claim That’Hydroxychloroquine Cures COVID’

Facebook has removed a movie posted by right-wing news website Breitbart and retweeted by President Trump.demonstrating a physician vehemently making bogus claims that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is a”treatment for COVID” that supposedly racked up 17 million viewpoints before being eliminated.

Facebook took the movie down after it was viewed 17 million times.

The movie shows a group of individuals calling themselves”America’s Front line Physicians,” standing on the steps of Capitol Hill, directed by Stella Immanuel, a Houston-based physician who labeled studies casting doubt on the power of the antimalarial medication as”fake science.”

Immanuel claimed that she’s utilizing the antimalarial medication due to a 2005 research, released by the National Institutes of Health, that asserts Chloroquine, a toxic model of hydroxychloroquine, can stop the spread of corona virus in cells(Viral Video Creating).

Yet last month, the NIH stopped a clinical trial of this drug, stating that while the research revealed that treatment caused no injury, the medication was”quite unlikely to be advantageous for hospitalized patients using COVID-19.”

The NIH counsels against using the medication.

The movie has been eliminated from Facebook and YouTube, with Facebook’s policy communications manager Andy Stone tweeting: “We eliminated it for sharing bogus details regarding remedies and remedies for COVID-19.”(Viral Video Creating)

Trump revealed in May that he was taking a two-week dose of hydrochloride prophylactic. Also Read: Galaxy S20 BTS Edition: Relased Worldwide Forbes has contacted the America’s Front line Doctors group and Barterer for comment.

TANGENT

The New York Times’ tech correspondent, Kevin Roose, said he couldn’t remember any Viral Video Creating that “spread this quickly,” adding that it spread faster than conspiracy film ‘Pandemic’ that was viewed at least 8 million times before social networks took action.