Face shields aren’t as effective as masks when it comes to stopping the spread of the coronavirus

By- Ritu Verma
With the coronavirus in the USA still spreading at an alarming pace, it would appear that the nation as a whole, at long last, is finally understanding how important it’s to stick to CDC safety guidelines.

These days, many stores across the nation will not even allow you inside in the event that you’re not wearing a face covering some sort.

Even holdouts such as Winn-Dixie have bowed to public pressure. And now need shoppers to wear protective mats prior to entering.

When most people generally tend to decide on a surgical mask or another kind of fabric covering over their face, every once in a while, you run into somebody wearing a face shield.

And if a face shield may seem like an adequate substitute for a face mask, the CDC makes a point of noting they are not recommended. And aren’t anywhere near as successful as you think.

Since the CDC makes clear, there is no proof to suggest that face guards provide an equal safety benefit to masks and other face coverings.

It is not known if face shields offer any benefit as supply control to shield others from the spray of respiratory particles.

CDC does not recommend using face guards for regular activities or as a substitute for fabric face coverings.

Some may opt to utilize a face shield when close contact with other people is expected.

If face shields are used without a mask, they should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to under the chin.

Further, a 2014 study titled-

“Efficacy of face shields against cough aerosol droplets from a cough simulator” found that face shields, while beneficial in the immediate wake of a cough,

are not as effective against smaller aerosol particles which can sometimes remain in the air for longer extended periods of time.

Our results show that health workers can inhale contagious airborne particles while treating a coughing patient.

Face shields can considerably reduce the temporary exposure of health workers to large infectious aerosol particles.

Still, smaller particles can stay airborne longer and leak round the face protect more easily to be inhaled.

Therefore, face shields offer a useful adjunct to respiratory protection for workers caring for patients with respiratory infections.

However, they cannot be utilized as a substitute for respiratory protection when it is necessary.

The only time somebody must wear a face shield is additionally to wearing a cloth face covering.

Ironically, this information will likely be discouraging for folks who prefer the comfort that face shields offer relative to masks.

Still, the grim reality is that the amount of new coronavirus instances is still on the rise, and rigorously adhering to CDC guidelines is more critical than ever before.

