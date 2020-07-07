Home Corona face mask in people will stay part of our daily lives for...
face mask in people will stay part of our daily lives for years

By- Nitu Jha
Without a coronavirus vaccine, physicians feel that wearing a face mask in people will stay part of our daily lives for years.

A majority of epidemiologists think we’ll be wearing masks nicely into 2021.

hen people wear masks group parties, the danger of coronavirus transmission moves down drastically.

Barring the development of a successful vaccine, coronavirus security precautions will undoubtedly have to stay in position for the near future.

It follows people might have to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings whenever possible.

Additionally, it usually means that masks — which are pesky but undeniably necessary — will have to stay a part of our everyday uniform for quite a while.

So while a vaccine can arrive in late 2020 or early 2021 — in a best-case scenario — mask-wearing will remain an essential before the vaccine could be administered to the whole nation. What’s more, there’s also a possibility that the first coronavirus vaccine will not actually prevent initial infection. Instead, some researchers believe that the very first coronavirus vaccine may stop some of the viruses’ more acute symptoms from taking hold.

On a related note, a new New York Times survey found that more than 50 percent of 519 epidemiologists believe that we’ll have to keep wearing masks for one more year at an absolute minimum.

The cruel irony of it all is that the majority of people will be made to wear masks to get the next few months precisely as a shockingly high amount of people still refuse to wear masks when out in people.

Nevertheless, the advantages of wearing a mask to prevent coronavirus transmission is overwhelmingly apparent and not in dispute.

Nitu Jha

Also Read:   iPhone 12 Shows Design That We Have Been Waiting For.
Also Read:   Good News For America By Dr. Scott Gottlieb Regardin Coronavirus
