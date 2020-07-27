Fable 4 : Release Date, Information And Rumors

- Advertisement -

Fable 4 is the next entry in the iconic Fable video game franchise — even though the exact name hasn’t been confirmed. It is an Xbox Game Studios title, so it’s a Microsoft exclusive for consoles. The game is set in the fantasy world of Albion, which can be loosely based on ancient Europe. On the games, time has improved, with Fable 3 occurring within an Industrial Revolution-style world.

The Fable game retains its fantasy originsCredit: Microsoft / PlayGround Games The game has been developed by PlayGround Games.

Fable 4 information and rumors — what we know so far

Rumors of a new Fable game being in development first emerged back in 2018. Leaks indicated that the game would take the form of an open-world RPG, to better compete with the Horizon collection of PlayStation games. During the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020, Microsoft formally unveiled Fable 4. On the other hand, the name of the game hasn’t officially been confirmed since Fable 4.

The teaser trailer gave very little away, aside from showing off a brief glimpse of a fantasy world — likely the Albion of previous games. The trailer includes a sense of humor, which is typical of previous Fable titlesCredit: Microsoft / PlayGround Games

French journalist @CronoTK — who has a history of accurate Xbox escapes — reported that the game could be an MMO. This is in contrast to preceding Fable games, that were solo RPG titles. Even though MMO games are extremely common on PC, they’ve had much less success on consoles.

Fable 4 release date when is it out?

We are aware that the game is being developed for the upcoming Xbox Series X. And the next-gen console probably will not arrive till October or November this year. So it is entirely possible that the new Fable game could launch in 2021 or perhaps later. After all, we’ve just seen a very brief teaser trailer that didn’t even show any gameplay footage.

Even though the game might have been in development for several years, it’s not clear just how far along it is. And when rumors that Fable 4 is an MMO are authentic, it might take a long time to build the game — because of the complexity of producing games in that genre.