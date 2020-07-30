Fable 4 : Fable’s teaser trailer tells us plenty

- Advertisement -

The Fable teaser revealed at the recent Xbox Games Showcase barely gives much away. We visit a fairy-guzzling toad, a magical woods, and also a sun-drenched shot of what has to be Bowerstone, the longtime hub of the significant Fable games. We hear about”legendary heroes, dangerous villains, fantastical creatures, and wondrous places in which magic and nature live in perfect harmony” — but there’s no gameplay, without a meaty morsels of information. And yet the teaser still provides a few purposeful hints — and they tip at just great things ahead of time.

Traitor as it might take me to my house platform, I maintain the 2008 Xbox exclusive Fable II since the epitome of all that’s to appreciate about the Fable series. In its eccentric and quintessentially British humor, tight hack-and-slash battle, high fantasy setting, Renaissance-era surroundings, quirky character customization, and, needless to say, the achingly adorable puppy companion, it delivered the edition of this show that resonated most strongly with lots of fans. Excitingly, the trailer hints that developer Playground is taking us back to that Fable.

The first clue is in the title. It is not Fable IV, as many could have predicted — it is only’Fable’. This is the final boom of a clip in which we see none of the steampunk, smog-engulfed, Industrial Revolution-era setting of Fable III, the final significant entry in the set.

It is all nature and vibrancy. There is a fairy tale about and a dense forest peppered with giant, luminous mushrooms, for goodness’ sake. In the space, Bowerstone is a sprawl, but one comprised of those higgledy-piggledy rooftops and hamlets that set it in the pre-industrial times of Fable II.

Fable III was exceptional in many ways, but it strayed substantially from the ‘Fable formulation’ if you will. Where Fable and Fable II participates in nature, magic, and a world on the precipice of discovery — although still preoccupied with superstition, ritual, and blunderbuss-wielding highwaymen — Fable III is dominated by sector, hardship, along with an overbearing monarch. I liked it, but it wasn’t Fable to me. The teaser seems to suggest a twisting back of the clock on this, also, stripped of the sequel consequences of’Fable IV’, a return to the show’ lovely, hobbe-infested roots — a reboot, rather than a continuation.