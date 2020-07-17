Home Movies Extraction 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates
Movies

Extraction 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

By- Aryan Singh
Extraction is an American action thriller movie which has been written by Joe Russo. Extraction is based on a graphic novel named Ciudad which has been written by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, and Fernando Leon Gonzalez. The movie has been directed by Sam Hargrave.

The movie was an instant hit amongst the American and the Indian viewers. The movie was praised by the viewers. However, the criticism appeared for the plot of the movie and the excessive violence shown in the movie. However, the critics praised the acting skills of both the protagonists of the story.

The movie was released on Netflix on April 24, 2020. The instant success of the movie made it the most-watched original film on Netflix against a budget of $65 million. The film revolves around Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda, the two protagonists of the story who are on a mission to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in the city of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

After the airing of the movie, Netflix revealed that the extraction has been watched by 99 million viewers in the first four weeks of its premiere on the streaming platform. This has been considered a huge success for the company.

Extraction 2 release date.

Since the time of its release, the fans have been patiently waiting for Netflix to announce the release dates for a sequel of the movie. The good news is that the movie has been renewed and a sequel of extraction is currently in production.
Fans can expect the sequel to be released anytime in 2021 on the streaming platform.

Extraction 2 casts.

The cast for the sequel has not been revealed. However, some sources say that the protagonists of the film are set to return for Extraction 2. But, nothing as such has been confirmed by the production companies yet.

Aryan Singh

