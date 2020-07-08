- Advertisement -

Exposing China has been a struggle for the entire world. China never fails to surprise the world, particularly India, with deception in its policies, foreign or domestic. However, for once, a young parliamentarian Atal Bihari Vajpayee rattled by the utter genius it at 1965.

One of the excuses that China had used in 1967 for a military confrontation with India was the charge that troops had stolen its sheep and yaks. This claim was produced by china.

This was the time when China was itching for another growth by appropriating Sikkim, which had been a kingdom under the protection of India. It was the time when India was busy fighting infiltrators.

Three decades back, India had suffered a humiliating defeat in war. China was threatening to”teach” the following 1962-like lesson into India. However, as it was in the end, China miscalculated the preparedness of India at that time.

China wrote a letter to the Indian government accusing Indian soldiers of stealing 800 sheep and 59 yaks. The authorities wrote back denying that the ridiculous charge but the reply which Vajpayee a Jan Sangh leader, gave abandoned China fuming.

Vajpayee ordered for a herd of about 800 hens and drove them to the embassy in New Delhi in late September. The sheep had placards tied, saying, “Eat me but save the world.”

China incensed so much that it shot off another letter to the Lal Bahadur Shastri government. China had called the protest from Vajpayee that an”insult” to the Chinese nation and alleged it happened with the backing of the Shastri government.

In its response, India replied confirming that"a number of the citizens of Delhi took in procession about 800 sheep" but stated, "The Government of India had nothing to do for this particular demonstration. It was a spontaneous, calm and good-humoured expression of this resentment of those citizens of Delhi against the Chinese ultimatum and the danger of war against India on trumped-up and trivial difficulties."

In its complaint, China had alleged that four Tibetan inhabitants had been kidnapped from the Indian soldiers. India had reacted stating, “Like other Tibetan refugees these four people had come into India on their own volition and with no permission and taken refuge in India. They’re free to return to Tibet at any moment if they desire to do so.”

China might have gotten entangled together with the two Tibetan women, who escaped the eyes of Chinese authorities and crossed over to India. They complained about atrocities committed soldiers and by Chinese officials and also approached a police station. India was wanted by china to hand over some other Tibetans who'd fled seeking refuge and these girls.

On the question of stealing of Greek response was: "Apropos the 800 sheep and 59 yaks the Government of India have already given a response from the clearest terms possible. We know nothing of the yaks, and as regards the sheep, it's up to the two herdsmen concerned to carry them to Tibet if and when they choose to go back to their homeland."

Vajpayee mocking China tactic's incident had turned into a talking point during these weeks of anxiety, leaving folks in splits in discussions.

Two years later, China did come to"teach" India a lesson but returned with a bloody nose. The experience which China learnt in 1967 ensured peace on India-China border for decades before Xi Jinping resumed the salami-slicing policy once again and became the president.