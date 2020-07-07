Home Technology Exadrive in Nimbus Has Held the World Record for The Most Significant...
Exadrive in Nimbus Has Held the World Record for The Most Significant State Drive on Earth:100 TB SSD

By- Sankalp
The Exadrive in Nimbus has held the world record for the most significant state drive on earth for two or more years now, but until lately, its cost was only accessible on demand.

The business has put the costs of its 50TB and 100TB models (either SATA/SAS) online, together with the 50TB variant (EDDCT020/EDDCS050) costing $12,500 ($250 per TB) whereas the 100TB version (EDDCT100/EDDCS100) retailing for $40,000 ($400 per TB).

In contrast, Samsung’s 30.72TB monster, the MZILT30THMLA, retails for $8,860 ($288 each TB) while the cheapest SSD will retail for under $90, albeit with consumer-grade QLC NAND.

100TB SSD

Both drives come in a 3.5-inch form variable instead of the popular 2.5-inch one. They use MLC 3D NAND rather than QLC, supplying a speed of around 500/460MB/s and up to 114,000/105,000 IOPS reads/writes.

The target audience for this drive is outfitted searching for the highest storage density. The ExaDrive range has a five-year guarantee, is guaranteed for boundless drive writes daily during that period and has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.

The 100TB version has 5x more power than the most significant hard disk drive on the market and 67% compared to the next most massive solid-state drive, a 60TB Seagate SSD which was launched back in 2016. Tremendous capacity solid-state drives haven’t been flooding the market despite previous forecasts.

Blame it on demand and supply as hyperscalers, web hosting providers and service providers are usually happy with hard disk drives and NAND manufacturers are only about keeping up with demand from different verticals (smartphones, laptops etc.).

