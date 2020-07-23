Home Entertainment Everything You Want To Know Fans About Borderlands 3
Everything You Want To Know Fans About Borderlands 3

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Since the release of Borderlands 3, the popularity and absolute amount of Change Codes has waned to the game. These codes are generally released heading to a weekend by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford or cast broadcast as a kind of reward, such as if a fresh DLC is declared. Fans are still awaiting news for articles coming later this summer and into fall, but Gearbox was quiet regarding any new happens, takedowns, or even the Krieg-focused DLC 4.

Therefore, It’s a surprise when Pitchford took to Twitter to showcase a Brand-new Borderlands 3 Shift Code, particularly on a Monday. But, unlike the latest is available for a week.

The new Alter Code is C9WJJ-BZSW9-5XC69-XTTBJ-S9JJR and may be maintained either at the site below. Redeeming it will reap 3 Golden Keys for Borderlands 3 players, and it can be claimed till 10 am CT on July 27.

Hopefully, this means more articles drops and reveals are on the road, as most have likely noticed the lack of a Borderlands 3 roadmap right now. It could and probably is just a random gift, but less than two months off, it would make sense for more to be on the road.

Borderlands 3 is available today for PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

Everything You Want To Know Fans About Borderlands 3

