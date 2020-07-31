Everything You Want To Know About Spider-Man 3

- Advertisement -

It is time once more for this heritage, the one that no news author loves and that readers probably are not fond of: the release date shuffle. You see, when studios examine our present coronavirus-blasted landscape and realize movies they expected will bring in close to a billion dollars only aren’t going to make their money, despite all the goodwill and sanitization procedures on the planet set up, they create moves. And if one domino falls, well…you know the rest.

This time, it was that the surprising (but not unsurprising) elimination of Warner Bros.’ Tenetand Disney’s Mulanin the release calendar that prompted the newest game of studio dominoes. With both of those films evaporating from 2020 and moving to 2021, it means that even the largest of franchises will need to make accommodations, which comprises Marvel and Sony’s now untitled Spider-Man 3.

Initially scheduled for July 16, 2021, Spider-Man 3 transferred to Nov. 5, 2021 back in April during one of those earlier rounds of program changes. But as part of Disney’s latest shuffling, they proceeded all fifteen of the Avatar sequels (which are not coming out anyway) into succeeding decades. Avatar 2 was scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021, and now Sony will make the most of that excess month and set the newest entry in their Spider-Man franchise in prime Christmas release real estate. This marks the first time that a live activity Spider-Man movie is going to be released throughout the holiday season rather than during the summer.



At the moment, this is unlikely to impact the release programs of other Marvel films, since there are no Marvel Studios films scheduled directly in competition for this. The closest is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which does not open until Feb. 11, 2022, so hopefully, this doesn’t activate the MCU dominoes to fall.

Nothing is known at this moment, not a title about Spider-Man 3. It’s going to have to address the fallout of that mad cliffhanger out of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jon Watts, director of the first two films, is expected to return for this one, though, and celebrity Tom Holland lately teased that the Spider-Man 3 story is”absolutely insane.”

We’re looking forward to seeing just what he means by that, as well as more of Spidey’s rogues’ gallery is going to be reinvented for the large screen probably. Most importantly, we hope this pandemic subsides fast so that studios can get back in the company of making audiences and films may return to theatres.

