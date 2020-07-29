Home Entertainment Everything You Want To Know About James Bond's Movie No Time To...
Everything You Want To Know About James Bond’s Movie No Time To Die

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Ready for some good news, finally? We have got some, assuming you are a fan of James Bond. The wait for the next James Bond film is going to be a little shorter than anticipated. After it was postponed until November due to COVID-19, No Time to Die has now been shifted forward and will release five days earlier than expected in the USA.

No Time to Die’s release date is now November 20 at the US, as announced in the tweet below. As a normal for a 007 film, it is going to be out before that in the united kingdom, where it debuts on November 12 (as previously scheduled).

No Time was initially expected to be out this April, but it had been to have their release dates moved back on account of the pandemic. Some films are still shifting around, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet having only been pushed back two weeks to July 31.

Spectre, the last Bond movie, was released five decades back making this the most extended wait between 007 romps because Daniel Craig took over the role from Pierce Brosnan in 2006’s Casino Royale. No Time To Die hasn’t exactly had a smooth production; doubts surrounding it’s ranged from if Craig would come back to the role of Bond. The COVID-19 delay is the movie setback.

Also Read:   Microsoft Founder Bill Gates explains why President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus is so wrong
But, we’re still quite excited for the agent with a license to kill to return to the big screen. If you would like to know why to take a look at everything we know about James Bond: No Time to Die.

Badshah Dhiraj
