Everything You Should To Know About Fast And Furious 9

- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious franchise has seen a dip in its popularity during the last few years. Despite that, it has a solid and firm fanbase looking forward to Fast and Furious 9. Well, lovers have something to look forward to since the movie wrapped production, bringing it closer to the release date.

The film’s director Justin Lin announced the completion of the film’s shooting through Twitter. He thanked his crew from London, Edinburgh Thailand, and Los Angeles. Lin also said that the installment is the most ambitious film of this franchise.

It’s an official #F9 Wrap! This is by far the most ambitious film of the series and I am forever grateful to our amazing crew from London, Edinburgh, Tbilisi (Georgia), Phuket & Krabi (Thailand), and Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ggFGxwHuz7 — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2019

Justin Lin has served as a director for the next. He was later demonstrated to be directing both the ninth and the installments. Lin was also spotted wearing a top which said #JusticeforHan throughout the production of the film. At Han’s departure had been treated to the franchise. Through the years fans had voiced their displeasure. Lin has asked fans to be patient while not giving any details away.

Apart from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster will reprise her character from the film. She was last seen in 2015 7. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are also reprising their roles from the movie.

Fast and Furious 9 will also see the introduction of John Cena, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Ozuna, and Cardi B into the franchise. It’s scheduled to launch on May 22, 2020.

