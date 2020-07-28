Everything You Need To Know About Deadpool 3?

- Advertisement -

Deadpool 3 appeared like the roughest of certain things following the first two films, both grossed almost $800 million worldwide.

Yes, there was also the Fox and Disney deal, which was a slight sticking point over whether the foul-mouthed Deadpool could exist in the family-friendly MCU. However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige was keen to point out that they’d maintain the exact same personality.

Disney boss Alan Horn also confirmed that fans would see “more of Deadpool in the years to come” back in April 2019, therefore definitely Deadpool 3 was a question of when and not if.

But during Marvel’s impressive Comic-Con 2019 announcement of Marvel’s Stage 4 and beyond, Deadpool 3 was not mentioned among the jobs in the works, and one year later, nothing has changed.

So that it leaves us asking the question: what the hell is happening with Deadpool 3?

Following Deadpool 3’s absence at Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds did affirm in December 2019 that the film was being actively developed.

“We are working on it with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios], which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It is kinda crazy. So yeah, we are working on it,” he explained.

But, Reynolds himself throws some uncertainty over the third movie in May 2020 by admitting that he did not know when we could expect to view it.

“It is just all so new with it being over at Marvel today, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We are going to see,” he stated, adding he still didn’t feel like a Marvel” insider.”

“I think once I’m more intimate with it if we make to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3. I’ll probably have a much better view on this,” he reflected.

“But I am a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Fox was bought by Disney, I saw that as a fantastic thing. Deadpool, hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think, is only a triumph for everybody. But we will certainly see.”

That’s not exactly concrete confirmation that Deadpool 3 will take place, but Reynolds won’t be able to give absolutes on a thing before the movie has even been officially confirmed by Disney.

It is essential to be aware that Marvel has a rather packed slate for another few years. Therefore it was never likely the Deadpool 3 was likely to arrive anytime soon.

Reynolds himself had already teased that we could need to wait until Stage 5 before Deadpool made his MCU bow. If that was the case, we’re looking at 2022 at the very earliest, if not later.

In October 2019, authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick noted that along with Reynolds, they believed it had to be the”right thought” for there to be the third film: “I believe once we jointly agree on what idea that great idea is we will be off to the races.”

So the delays and lack of information about Deadpool 3 could only be down to this, and they wish to wait to get it right — and, really, isn’t that the appropriate strategy?

The doubt over Deadpool 3 has largely come from Deadpool founder Rob Liefeld who has not exactly held back with his criticism of Marvel, blaming the studio since “the reason it is not occurring.”

“No matter whatever inside standpoint I might have, what I do understand is that until a film is put on a schedule, it’s not taken seriously,” he added in a separate interview.

“And what people do not like is that I have assessed the program for the next, give or take, five decades, and I do not see Deadpool on it. [Therefore ] I really don’t see that it may arrive earlier than that.”

This was back in May 2020, but a recent meeting had Liefeld becoming even more downbeat concerning the big-screen future of his personality: “I believe just like Deadpool, the movies, they’ve set sail.”

The plan for Marvel is true as Feige affirmed as much back in Comic-Con last year, even though he didn’t move as far as to say Deadpool wasn’t on it.

But if that was the situation, ultimately it won’t be down to Liefeld whether or not Deadpool 3 happens and, if we needed to hedge our bets, it is a movie that will take place at a certain stage in the future.

It is unlikely that Deadpool is suddenly going to turn into an Avenger, so the bonus is the third movie that does not need to fit in the MCU plan for the Phases.

So it could just be the Disney and Marvel are waiting for Reynolds and co-workers to say they have got the idea for this. Then we’ll get more motion on the movie and, finally, a clearer image of when it’ll happen.