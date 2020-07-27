Home Entertainment Everything You Need To Know About Borderlands 3
EntertainmentGaming

Everything You Need To Know About Borderlands 3

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

Gearbox Software has announced’Bounty Of Blood: A Fistful Of Redemption’, a brand new content package for its action role-playing first-person shot, Borderlands 3.

The DLC that was disclosed during the latest installment of this Borderlands Show will be a western-themed expansion that pits players against a bloodthirsty gang called the Devil Riders. ‘Bounty Of Blood’ will be released on June 25, and is now the third major paid DLC that Borderlands 3 has received since its release.

Matt Cox, the DLC’s director, described’Bounty Of Blood’ as a”harsh narrative of revenge and redemption” throughout the Borderlands Show. In addition, he teased new characters such as reformed brawler Juno, and the players’ guide, Rose and an unseen narrator.

Also Read:   Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Game News

‘Bounty Of Blood’ is set in the town of Vestige. The town and its NPCs will allegedly change based on players’ activities from the DLC. Players will even get to ride and customise JetBeast hoverbikes to venture across the desert.

During the Borderlands Show, Gearbox declared Takedown At The Guardian Breach, a free upgrade which launches on June 4. The event is a gauntlet that’s been designed specifically for players which are hunting challenges after completing the game, similar to its Takedown At The Maliwan Blacksite gauntlet.

Also Read:   Marvellous Mrs Maisel Season 4 Release Updates And More News

Its obstacle will be scaled by the Guardian Breach to the number of players in a celebration but is meant to push on a full celebration of four Vault Hunters for their limits. Together players can undertake a reconnaissance mission to the world of Minos Prime to find a Guardian signal’s source. Upon arrival, they’ll be besieged by a sect of fictitious Guardians that have transformed Minos Prime.

Also Read:   Marvellous Mrs Maisel Season 4 Release Updates And More News

Along with enemies, low-gravity platforming segments and environmental puzzles, players will have to conquer a mini-boss and the last boss encounter. Upon success, players will be rewarded with a host of things, including weapons, equipment and collectable cosmetics.

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Everything You Need To Know About Borderlands 3

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Gearbox Software has announced'Bounty Of Blood: A Fistful Of Redemption', a brand new content package for its action role-playing first-person shot, Borderlands 3.
Also Read:   Cursed Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Everything Else we Know so Far
The DLC...
Read more

Young Justice season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Information!!!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Born Greg Weisman and from Brandon Vietti, Young Justice is. It’s a version of the DC Universe that focuses on superheroes. It’s had three...
Read more

Anthony Mackie: Marvel Need To Improve Diversity

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Los Angeles: Actor Anthony Mackie, who essayed the role of Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), says lack of diversity in Marvel movies disturbed...
Read more

The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Society is a mystery drama series, and the play is from Christopher Keyser. The arrival of the society came with ten episodes, which...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Based at the manga assortment with the manual of using ONE and Yusuke Murata, the One-Punch Man anime has cherished acknowledgment with each Western...
Read more

Supernatural season 15: CW boss wants to make ‘big event’ out of ending

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.
Also Read:   Messiah Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?
This season,...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: These Characters Won’t Return

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Log Horizon is Corrected from Japanese manga and showed by Kazuhiro Hara. The season for this manga arrived its been five years, in...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
There were so many executive producers in this series namely, mark Gattis, steven Moffat, beryl merit, Rebecca Eaton, Bethan jones, and finally, sue virtue....
Read more

American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Fantasy drama series American Gods is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel published in 2001. After running for 2 seasons on Starz network and...
Read more

We can’t have nice things — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ grounded yet again, release bumped to 2021

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Glen Powell is a part of Best Gun: Maverick’s cast, and his character is all because of Tom Cruise. It has been over 30...
Read more
© World Top Trend