Everything You Need To Know About Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software has announced’Bounty Of Blood: A Fistful Of Redemption’, a brand new content package for its action role-playing first-person shot, Borderlands 3.

The DLC that was disclosed during the latest installment of this Borderlands Show will be a western-themed expansion that pits players against a bloodthirsty gang called the Devil Riders. ‘Bounty Of Blood’ will be released on June 25, and is now the third major paid DLC that Borderlands 3 has received since its release.

Matt Cox, the DLC’s director, described’Bounty Of Blood’ as a”harsh narrative of revenge and redemption” throughout the Borderlands Show. In addition, he teased new characters such as reformed brawler Juno, and the players’ guide, Rose and an unseen narrator.

‘Bounty Of Blood’ is set in the town of Vestige. The town and its NPCs will allegedly change based on players’ activities from the DLC. Players will even get to ride and customise JetBeast hoverbikes to venture across the desert.

During the Borderlands Show, Gearbox declared Takedown At The Guardian Breach, a free upgrade which launches on June 4. The event is a gauntlet that’s been designed specifically for players which are hunting challenges after completing the game, similar to its Takedown At The Maliwan Blacksite gauntlet.

Its obstacle will be scaled by the Guardian Breach to the number of players in a celebration but is meant to push on a full celebration of four Vault Hunters for their limits. Together players can undertake a reconnaissance mission to the world of Minos Prime to find a Guardian signal’s source. Upon arrival, they’ll be besieged by a sect of fictitious Guardians that have transformed Minos Prime.

Along with enemies, low-gravity platforming segments and environmental puzzles, players will have to conquer a mini-boss and the last boss encounter. Upon success, players will be rewarded with a host of things, including weapons, equipment and collectable cosmetics.

