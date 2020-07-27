Everything You Know So Far About The Family Man Season 2

- Advertisement -

Manoj Bajpayee’s web show, The Family Man was a hit. The series became a feeling as it released final season and due to its epic cliffhanger, individuals have been waiting for season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is busy promoting his most recent movie Bhosale, is asked regarding The Family Man 2. Recently opening about season 2, he disclosed a few fascinating particulars.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee talked about The Family Man helped him attain all around the world. “You won’t believe when I went to Australia and the USA, those folks & not even our Indians and Pakistanis but local people started recognising me. I got fully impressed with the truth that you do something in Mumbai, India and if it’s good, it makes you reach internationally.”

Further speaking about the vast reach OTT platforms enjoy these days, Manoj Bajpayee said, “OTT platforms are going to be the standard. Folks have seen much show many films, so much material in this lockdown they have got hooked on it and it has become their habit. So OTT, for today, is the largest thing because there is no other medium possible for the audience right now keeping the Coronavirus disease in the mind.”

“Theatres will start but they’ll take time for the audience to come along with watching a film without any fear. Until then, OTT will be a significant medium,” he clarified.

In addition, he talked about how it has been a boon in disguise for his film Bhosale because it is going to get the reach it deserved. Because small and independent films like these don’t get appropriate shows and displays, Even though for theatrical release, there is always trouble in exhibition and distribution.

Coming back to The Family Man 2’s release date, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Anything I post on social media, everyone asks only 1 question,’ When is Family Man 2 coming?'”

He assured the viewers that the post-production work is picking up and everyone is working hard on it. In addition, he said that season 2 of The Family Man will soon be flowing by the month of 2021 or even this year’s end. Manoj Bajpayee signed off by stating it will be bigger and better this time.

