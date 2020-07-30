Everything We Know About Marvel Avengers Beta

- Advertisement -

Marvel’s Avengers is coming out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th, but you can try it for free during the beta weekends throughout August.

The first Marvel’s Avengers beta test will run from August 7th to August 9th, but it’s only for PS4 owners who have already preordered the game.

If you play the Marvel’s Avengers beta, you can unlock special items in the final game.

The attention of game fans everywhere has shifted to the next-gen consoles coming this holiday season, but there are still some big releases scheduled to take place before the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit store shelves. At the top of the list is Marvel’s Avengers from Crystal Dynamics, which is the same studio that flawlessly rebooted Tomb Raider a few years back. After a lengthy delay earlier this year, Marvel’s Avengers won’t be available until September 4th, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your hands on the game and try it out for yourself.

Marvel’s Avengers Beta to Offer Over 20 Missions, Hawkeye DLC Post-Launch

Throughout the month of August, there will be three beta weekends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC that will “give you a slice of the full game experience.” Here’s what you need to know if you want to participate:

August 7-9: PlayStation Advantage Pre-Order BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 4. Pre-load will be available on August 6.

August 14-16: PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13.

August 21: Open BETA for All: August 21 – 23 will give all fans across all platforms a chance to jump in and play the Marvel’s Avengers BETA! Pre-load will be available on August 20.

You’ll also need a Square Enix Member’s account to join the beta, which will be to validate codes and content as well as deliver “post-launch goodies” to your copy of the game. Should you choose to participate, you will be able to check out single-player content from the campaign, complete co-op War Zone missions with other players, and level up your characters. Iron Man, Hulk, Kamala, and Black Widow will all be playable.

Marvel’s Avengers will ship with six core heroes at launch, but the team says that more will be added in the future with their own custom move sets, skills, gear, and more. Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) will be the first post-launch hero and will come with his own story missions and bring a brand new villain into the fold as well.

Finally, if you do play through the beta, you can unlock two exclusive Nameplates in the final game as well as the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe in Fortnite if you complete the beta’s three HARM-room challenges.