Home Technology Every free Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can get in...
Technology

Every free Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can get in August

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in August.
  • Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Portal Knights and Override: Mech City Brawl on Xbox One, and MX Unleashed and Red Faction II on Xbox 360.
  • You can save about $80 by picking up all four Xbox Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

Microsoft announced the slate of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games it will be giving away in July on Tuesday.

Once again, there’s not much to write home about here,

as the highlight of the month appears to be Portal Knights,

which is a fun sandbox RPG that should keep you occupied for a few hours.

Also Read:   Microsoft Surface Devices Announced On Wednesday

Personally, I recommend grabbing Red Faction II if you’ve only got time for one free game this month.

This sequel wasn’t quite as groundbreaking as its predecessor,

but it’s a fun shooter that has some of the most destructible environments in any game I’ve ever played.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for August:

  • Portal Knights ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One.
  • Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One.
  • MX Unleashed ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360.
  • Red Faction II ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360.
Also Read:   Microsoft Has Declared The Halo 3 Will Be Released On PC On July 14
Also Read:   Significant Tech Loses Combined $1.3 Trillion in Stock Exchange Value.

You’ll save over $79 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 2000 points to your gamerscore.

Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One,

so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand,

you can still download all four games listed above.

And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry,

so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.

- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

The Order Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Expectations And More News For You

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Netflix order stays tight-lipped concerning the season 3 reopen. Nonetheless, disturbing the storyline breaks the silence.
Also Read:   Samsung Will Launch New Note and Foldable Phone Models in The Second Half of 2020
The order has exceeded viewers and followers expectations...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Upcoming Detail

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Peaky Blinders is a British historical crime drama fiction TV show by Steven Knight. The show is set in Birmingham, England also follows the...
Read more

Ratched: Release Date and Photos from Netflix Sarah Paulson Cuckoo’s Nest Prequel Series!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
“From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947,...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Has Happened So Far?

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
For a few years, the Kung Fu Panda franchise has produced a great fan base. Kung Fu Panda 4, the film in lineup, is...
Read more

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2: Release date, Plot, Trailer, Cast and All you need to know about Netflix’s hit drama series

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias finished on a somewhat dark note which left its fans the series relies on a season of books by...
Read more

coronavirus update that will have broad effects across the US

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
Here's a coronavirus update that will have broad effects across the US in the days and weeks to come -- involving.
Also Read:   President Trump Announced;that Unemployed Americans Of All Backgrounds Will Be First In Line For Jobs As Our Economy Reopens
as it will, more,...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Bachelor in Paradise is a popular American reality series of discovering the perfect series for one another which holds a massive audience. The elimination-style...
Read more

Queen Sugar Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Updates, And Know More Information For You!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Queen Sugar has tried to some extent to determine itself as a web series that illustrate African American culture in a really totally different...
Read more

Edge of Tomorrow 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Edge of Tomorrow is a movie that saw a lot of success and the fans loved it. But there has been no update regarding...
Read more

New four documentaries need to be on your watch list

Entertainment Shipra Das -
  August's recommendations of four new documentaries and series to watch, from Netflix, Showtime, and Apple TV+. I don’t think I can even count all...
Read more
© World Top Trend