Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Violet Evergarden is another popular addition in the anime’s world. The series captivated the viewers owing to its unique story and released in 2018. The season left the fans of this anime, asking for more. Here is what we know about the show’s future:

About Violet Evergreen:

Violet Evergarden relies on the manga series of the same name. Kana Akatsuki wrote the manga and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The series aired in Japan from 11th January to 5th April 2018. In precisely the same year, Violet Evergreen was released through Netflix.

What is the storyline of Violet Evergreen?

Violet Evergarden occurs within an era of Vehicle Memory Dolls utilized by Dr. Orland to assist his visually impaired spouse in writing her novels. A soldier named Violet Evergarden loses her palms at war and is awarded prosthetic arms. As Violet struggles to fit in the means of society, she becomes a ghost-writer in hopes of understanding the very last words Gilbert, of her major.

Will there be another season of Violet Evergreen?

After the show ended in April 2018, Kyoto animation released an original video animation (an individual episode). It was then declared that the founders are anticipating a film based on the anime. This movie, released in 2019, and yet another anime movie based Violet Evergreen, is scheduled to broadcast in September 2020.

There has been no official announcement from Kyoto animation as of yet, even though multiple tools claim the series is coming for another season. With the launch of two movies, the possibility of another season is quite slim. But that shouldn’t stop us!

