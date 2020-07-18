Home Corona Even a coronavirus vaccine might not save US
Even a coronavirus vaccine might not save US

By- Nitu Jha
Though other nations around the globe are securely reopening their markets, the US is breaking records weekly.

And countries are needing to put new limitations. And pass new hires to keep citizens safe since the epidemic ranged out of control.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 77,255 fresh cases reported in the USA on Thursday independently.

Which divides the previous record of 67,791 that was placed before this past week.

There’s not any need to look any farther than the hard information to determine exactly how badly the national government has botched this health emergency.

But to push the point home, Vanity Fair talked to numerous former Barack Obama and Donald Trump officials. Who agree that the present government is failing to satisfy its duties.

Juliette Kayyem, an Obama-era Department of Homeland Security officer who helped fight the H1N1 pandemic, stated-

that the problem we find ourselves in “is a direct effect of a White House neglecting to take possession of [its] role as the lead in a federal tragedy.”

A former Trump official states that if specialists see the White House to provide advice based in their discipline, the information”does not appear to be well received in the greatest levels of the government.”

However, the most worrisome quotations came from an undercover ex-Trump officer.

He thinks that once a vaccine is available to the general public, the current administration is ill-equipped to get the vaccine to everyone in the US as fast as possible.

Also not capable to get the required equipment to conduct a vaccination campaign.

And cannot even convince cautious and poorly-informed Americans to carry a vaccine is the ideal thing to do.

Nitu Jha

