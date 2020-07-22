Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Storyline, Cast, And Everything you Should Know

- Advertisement -

Euphoria is an American sixteen drama television web collection. They were adapted by Sam Levinson, based on the Israeli miniseries of the Exact Same name. “Euphoria” revolves around a bunch of high school girls who experience their age alongside love, narcotics, gender friendships, identity, and injury these things. This series is for all these children that are teenagers who like this world that is external in the age. The series stars Zendaya from the role. Season 1 of the show published on 16 June 2019 in HBO. In July 2019, the sequence was reordered to get a second season.

Euphoria season 2 release date delayed by coronavirus.

After the pacey, cryptic season 1 finale watched Rue relapse and — quite possibly expire that Euphoria fans were relieved when HBO affirmed a second run of the electric teenage drama for 2020.

However, it now seems likely that the Euphoria season two release date will be pushed back until next year.

Zendaya said that the new run’s scripts are finished and left her”so excited.”

“Just to go back home is what it feels like,” she explained.

“But of course, this has all happened, and I’m just thankful that I am in the place I’m in. I can not complain. I am fortunate to be safe and healthy and know that I have work, Euphoria, that is going to be there.”

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, said she hopes filming will commence in the summer.

“They also don’t want to rush anything just in case,” she advised ET.

“It is not secure, so I don’t think that they wanna get a lot of confidence in our heads and have to push it more. So we’re just waiting and seeing at this time.”

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Every character returning for the sequel

Again, Zendaya will be narrating the story in the season and the function. We can expect the return of Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezo, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis and Eric Dane as Cal Jacob.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. confirmed his entry in Euphoria Season-2 during a recent appearance on Complex’s Watch Less Podcast.

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What’s going to happen next?

We do not have a lot of details about the season two storyline. Season 2 will take the other storyline forward. Hazardous relationships, drugs were involved in the season, but their story isn’t over yet.

Next season will focus on the issues coming into their lives.