Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Updates!!

By- Santosh Yadav
Euphoria is an American Hispanic teen drama television web series. They were adapted by Sam Levinson, based on the miniseries of the same name. “Euphoria” revolves around a bunch of high school girls who encounter their age alongside adore, narcotics, sex friendships, individuality, and injury all these items. This series is for these innocent kids that are teenagers who like this world from the age. The show stars Zendaya in the lead character. Season 1 of the series released on 16 June 2019 at HBO. To get a second season, the show was reordered in July 2019.

“Euphoria Season 2” — Release Date

The coronavirus outbreak has cast a shadow on each business. And the show company isn’t an exception. Last year the former season aired in the summer, but by the looks of this, we can not say we’d have yet another period in the summer of 2020. However, we can assure you that HBO won’t leave fans hanging dry to us. HBO did announce on media that the cast was along with the plans of season 2 are around the desk while the series is postponed. But if the filming does begin this year, then mark your calendars for early 2021 release of”Euphoria Season 2″.

“Euphoria Season 2” — Cast

Euphoria Season 2

So far as the cast is concerned, we do not have an official word from the show’s makers. But given that the show owes the majority of its fan following into the star-cast, we could expect some of our characters to return. We are trusting that Season 2 brings

  • Zendaya as Rue
  • Jules Vaughn as Hunter Schafer
  • Nate Jacobs as Jacob Elordi
  • Kat Hernandez as Barbie Ferriera
  • Lexi Howard as Maude Apatow
  • Gia Bennett as Storm Reid
  • Cal Jacobs as Eric Dane

Fans can make certain to find some new characters also.

“Euphoria Season 2” –Plot

Season 1 couldn’t have had a better ending. Maddy ended things with Nate, Jules ran away to the city, Ethan and Kat finally put aside their own differences. But since the finale settled, we now understood that the episode had offered a floodgate of questions. We’re hoping that Season 2 will be able to solve a number of the former season battles. We can expect the series to explore the itching of Rue and struggles with addiction on a deeper level. The relationship between Jules and Rue might also take some turns. We can only sit and wait to hit our TV screens since we have no storyline revelation.

“Euphoria Season 1”- Storyline

The critics and the audiences alike received season 1 of Euphoria. Season 1 had ten episodes with a time of 50-60 minutes each. Each episode is told from the perspective of another personality narrated by Rue Bennett (Zendaya). Rue started taking pills to cope with her father’s death, but she was subjected to substances. One thing led to another, and before she knew, she fell prey to the dangerous world of addiction. The series is all about offering a glimpse of people’s lifestyles without any filters or ridicule.

Santosh Yadav

