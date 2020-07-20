Home TV Series HBO Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Who Will Be In...
Euphoria Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Who Will Be In It?

By- Santosh Yadav
HBO drama Euphoria was destined to go back after the success of the season for the second season. The series is an American adaptation of a set of the exact same name. The show gained popularity among the crowd. And now fans are excited for the run of the show and here are the details about it.

Euphoria Season 2: When will it arrive?

There’s not been any information from HBO about the new show’s release. The very first season came in August 2019. Though the filming for the show has started, it was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Euphoria Season 2: Who will be in it?

The cast will appear to be the same as the first season. So, Zendaya will return as Rue. Although no official confirmation is there, we can also view Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

No news was from the throw on any new addition.

Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria Season 2: What will be the Plot?

As the first season just finished, there have been no details about the new show. Fans expired in year one finale or are excited to know whether Rue will come back in the series. But it was verified that she had been living.

The series is based on a set of teens who deals with identity love and much more. And it became the crowd’s favorite in no time.

Euphoria Season 2: Is the trailer out?

There has been no official trailer for the new season, nonetheless.

