Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What’s Going To Happen Next?

Euphoria returns for a second season:

HBO has already announced that Euphoria has been renewed for another season. The series is expected to land this season, and we are obviously excited. The critically acclaimed series is an adaptation of a set of the identical name. The storyline revolves around large school students who struggle in the middle of relationships and drugs with themes like love and identity. Here’s everything we know up to now.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

Creators haven’t released any trailer, but we’re hoping for it to come in 2021.

HBO verified on Twitter that season 2 would reunite in 2020 but haven’t announced any official release date. It got halted due to the ongoing pandemic although creators started its production work.

Earlier we had been expecting seeing Euphoria season 2 in June 2020 however considering the current situation; it may release in early 2021.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Star cast returning for the new season

Zendaya will probably be narrating the story in the new season and in the leading role. We can expect the return of a previous year’s throw such as Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezo, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis and Eric Dane as Cal Jacob.

Also, Kelvin Harrison Jr. confirmed his entrance in Euphoria Season 2 through a recent appearance on Sophisticated’s Watch Less Podcast.

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What’s going to happen next?

There is no official information about the season two storyline. Season 2 will continue from where the previous seasons’ storyline. Their story isn’t over; however, although the first season was all relationships, drugs, teen pregnancy. Nearly every adolescent faces issues that are such.

Next season will focus on the new issues. It will also focus on Jules, who oversees herself following she is left by Rue alone.