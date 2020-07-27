Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And New Updates Here !!!

- Advertisement -

HBO drama Euphoria was destined to return for the next season after the success of the first season. The show is an American version of a series of the same name. The show gained immense popularity among the audience because of throw led by Zendaya. And now fans here are the facts on it and are excited for the next run of this series.

Euphoria Season 2: When will it arrive?

There’s been no advice from HBO on the show’s release. The very first season came in August 2019. It had been halted due to COVID-19 outbreak Even though the filming for the series has started.

Euphoria Season 2: Who will be in it?

The cast will seem to be as same as the first year. Zendaya will come back as Rue. Although no official confirmation is there, we can even view Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

No news has been in the cast on any addition.

Euphoria Season 2: What will be the Plot?

As the season completed, there haven’t been any details about the show. Fans are eager to know whether Rue will reunite in the series or died in year one finale. But it was confirmed that she had been alive.

The show is based on a group of teens who deals with love, identity and a lot more. And it became the crowd’s favourite very quickly.

Euphoria Season 2: Is the trailer out?

There has not been any official trailer for the new season yet.