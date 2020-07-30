Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

At first glance, it’s easy to compose Euphoria for a show about a bunch of attractive teenagers partying and having sex. However, the deeper you dive, the more the show becomes something.

The HBO drama, starring Zendaya as Rue Bennett, touches upon serious issues like addiction, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and a lot more throughout the lens of a troubled bunch of Gen Z high schoolers.

How to watch Euphoria:

Unfortunately, Euphoria isn’t available to stream on Netflix. That said, you can observe on-demand via HBO or even HBO Max. Moreover, you can stream episodes on Amazon or even Hulu but only if you have the HBO add-on.

When does Euphoria season 2 come out?

Initially, it seemed as though Euphoria season 2 would be published in summer 2020. On account of limitations that are filming and this outbreak, the creation of this series was put on hold in March. As of July, there are no updates.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria follows the lives of nine teens — Rue Bennett, Lexi Howard (played with Maude Apatow), Fezco (played by Angus Cloud), Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie), Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi), Kat Hernandez (played by Barbie Ferreira), Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer), Cassie Howard (played with Sydney Sweeney) and Chris McKay (played with Algee Smith) — as they browse sex, drugs, friendship, love, trauma and more.

The version is loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Additionally, a lot of the plot incorporates show creator Sam Levinson’s real-life experiences growing up.

Has Euphoria won any awards?

On July 28, Euphoria received six Emmy nominations — including Zendaya for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Zendaya won the Satellite Award for Best Actress and the People’s Choice Award for Drama TV star — Television Series Drama.

How is Drake involved with Euphoria?

Drake and his manager Future The Prince are both executive producers of Euphoria, along with Ron Leshem and Tmira Yardeni.

Who is on the Euphoria soundtrack?

Euphoria’s first score was produced by Labrinth and features hit songs like”Formula,” Still Do Not Know My Name,” All For Us,” When I R.I.P.” and longer. Beyond this, you can check out a complete list of each song played on the series including tracks by Beyoncé, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Arcade Fire, Blood Orange, and many more.

Where does Euphoria take place?

The series’ location is never explicitly made apparent. Although, a lot of viewers believe Euphoria occurs in Los Angeles.